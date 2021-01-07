Our Reforms Will Ensure Institutions Drive Sustainable Devt In Edo – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is strengthening the state government apparatus and mechanisms to ensure that institutions, not personalities will drive sustainable development in the state.

The governor, in a statement, noted that an essential part of the ongoing civil and public service reforms is to build enduring public institutions that will empower the workforce to deploy technology to enhance better service delivery to Edo people.

Obaseki said, “We commenced work for our second term with a comprehensive exercise to strengthen the ability of civil and public servants to deliver service to the people of Edo State. We are strengthening the processes, functions, institutions, and personnel of the public service so that institutions, not personalities will drive sustainable development in Edo today and in years to come.”

He reiterated the state government’s resolve to provide durable public infrastructure and maintenance culture in government, adding, “as we continue to prioritize development of road infrastructure, public buildings and many projects in our rural areas and urban areas.

The governor urged Edo people to “come together to ensure the success of this government. Your Government can only succeed when we all play our role by fulfilling our own obligations, particularly by paying our taxes. It is only by paying your taxes that the government can raise the required funds and resources to finance development projects.”

According to him, as part of the promise to bestow the state with a 30-year Masterplan, “we have procured the services of experts to begin the process of designing the Urban and Regional Master Plan. In tandem with the planning process, I will be launching Project Clean and Green Edo this year.

“This project will involve citizen and corporate participation in beautification and planting of trees, particularly in urban areas,” Obaseki added.