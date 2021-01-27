Gambia Threatens To Name And Shame COVID-19 Rule-Breakers

The Gambia’s health ministry has threatened to publicly name COVID-19 cases that flout health rules, warning of “drastic consequences” for virus miscreants.

Between January 20 and 25, 40 people who had tested positive for coronavirus either absconded from treatment centres or refused to go into isolation, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Travellers arriving in the West African state have also evaded health controls.

The ministry urged the rule-breakers to report to the country’s health services, warning that it would publish their identities otherwise.

READ ALSO: UK Imams Mobilise To Counter COVID Vaccine Disinformation

“Anyone found not willing to cooperate with COVID-19 regulations will have their names and identifying information published on the media and thereafter, drastic measures will be taken against anyone that is non-compliant,” the ministry said.

A former British colony of some two million people, The Gambia is the smallest country on mainland Africa.

Health officials in the nation have officially recorded 4,102 coronavirus cases to date, with over 125 fatalities.

The Gambia has struggled to enforce Covid rules before. In March, 14 travellers escaped from a hotel in the capital Banjul, where they had been quarantined as a precaution.

AFP