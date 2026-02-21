Gambia Expresses ‘Concern’ Over Citizens Fighting For Russian Army

The Gambia expressed “grave concern” on Friday about citizens fighting in conflicts abroad, as several African countries say their nationals were lured into fighting for the Russian army.

Multiple media investigations, including one published earlier this month by AFP, have exposed how Russia has enticed men from African countries with promises of lucrative civilian jobs, only to force them into fighting on the front line in Ukraine.

The Gambian government “has learned with grave concern that some Gambian citizens are traveling abroad with the intention of enlisting and participating in ongoing armed conflicts,” the information ministry said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Gambia Sets December 2026 Presidential Election Date

It said it has information indicating that “a number of Gambian nations have tragically lost their lives in such conflicts”.

The statement did not give further details or mention the war in Ukraine.

African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, have expressed alarm at the fate of their citizens recruited by Moscow.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in November that at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries had been identified among the Russian ranks.

“The Government strongly urges all Gambian citizens to refrain from traveling abroad for the purpose of taking part in armed hostility,” the statement added.

AFP