Ortom Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Wednesday says that the governor’s result turned positive after a close aide also returned positive in the last few weeks.

He noted that the governor did not show any symptoms of the disease but has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

Mr. Akase called on those who came in contact with the governor for a COVID-19 test and ascertain their status.

The close aides to the governor who have so far tested positive include his orderly, his ADC, one of the DSS operatives attached to the governor, his principal private secretary, his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance.

Governor Ortom urged Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing face masks, use of sanitizers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

He also encouraged residents of the state not to be afraid of going for the COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.

On July 4, 2020, the wife of Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom tested positive for COVID-19.

“A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts,” she said.

The First Lady said her son and some Government House staff who were infected by the virus, went into total isolation and commenced treatment.