Police Arrest 7 For Multiple Abductions, Child Pornography

Police authorities say they have arrested five (5) persons for their alleged involvement in multiple abductions.

The spokesman for the police, Mr. Frank Mba in a communique stated that the suspects specialize in the abduction of women and girls, sexually abusing them, and obtaining ransom from their families before their release.

Force public relations officer, CP Mba in his statement confirmed that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the intelligence response team following a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the recent trend of the abduction of women in some south-south states, especially port Harcourt and its environs.

According to the force spokesperson, the abductors target female drivers of Porsche cars who are alone, trail them to lonely roads, abduct and take them to their criminal hideouts where they abuse them sexually.

Four AK-47 rifles, a double-barrel shotgun, and a set of military camouflage uniforms suspected to have been illegally acquired were recovered from the suspects.

Mr. Mba said efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing gang members and recover more weapons and stolen vehicles used for their operations.

Similarly, operatives of the Nigeria Police Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja have also arrested two kano based suspects, Ibrahim Aminu and Mohammad Umar.

The suspects are said to be members of a trans-border/international child porn syndicate that sexually abuses and takes undue advantage of underaged girls and disseminate video recordings of the illicit sexual act on social media platforms.