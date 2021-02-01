FG Meets Labour Over Increased Pump Price And Electric Tariff Hike

The Federal Government on Monday resumed its meeting with the organised Labour over the issues of increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff hike.

The meeting had been adjourned in December last year, with hopes that it will be reconvened earlier in 2021.

Dr Chris Ngige the Minister of Labour and Boss Mustapha the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), are the two ministers representing the federal government at this meeting.

At the opening of the meeting, Dr Ngige said the government’s side of the bargain has received reports from the committee set up to look into some of the demands of the labour movements.

Similarly, Boss Mustapha also noted that the committees set up last year will be presenting their findings during the meeting.

The SGF also assured the labour leaders that the government is ready to implement the overall agreement that will be reached at the end of the day so that industrial actions will be minimized.

On his part, The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Waba said the unions are committed to making the negotiations yield the needed results.

In the same vein, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Mr Quadri Olaleye said he hopes the meeting will resolve all issues pending.