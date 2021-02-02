Two Years After, Osinbajo Thankful For Surviving Helicopter Crash

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two years after Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and 11 others survived a helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, the Vice President has yet again, said he is grateful to God for sparing their lives.

The Vice President expressed his gratitude on Tuesday while addressing State House correspondents after representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the virtual extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“This would have been the second anniversary of my passing on,” he told journalists on Tuesday, adding, “but as God ordained it, it is actually the second anniversary of thanksgiving”.

On February 2, 2019, a helicopter conveying the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, crash-landed in Kabba, but himself and his aides narrowly escaped death as they came out of the helicopter unhurt.

According to an eyewitness, the helicopter had managed to land at about 2:22 pm at the Kabba Township Stadium before its propeller suddenly pulled off to the surprise of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had gathered to welcome the Vice President.

He was billed to launch the TraderMoni in Kabba and expected to visit Okene in the central axis of the state during the visit.