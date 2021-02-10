Deeper Life School Saga: Trial Commences Afresh

Hearing commenced afresh today at the Uyo Magistrate Court in the case of alleged sexual abuse, starvation, and negligence instituted by the parents of Don Davis Archibong, an eleven-year-old student of Deeper life high school, Uyo campus, against the school principal, some staff, and two students.

This was necessitated by the sudden transfers in the court in which the former presiding magistrate was replaced by a new one.

As usual, since the commencement of the case, the media was barred from observing the proceedings.

However, the prosecuting counsel, David Okokon who was not in court today because his flight from Abuja was delayed, told Channels Television in a telephone conversation that as a result of the transfer of the former presiding magistrate, and because the case was still at its preliminary stage, the case had to commence afresh.

He explained that in line with conventional legal practice in such circumstances, the accused persons would take their pleas afresh after which they were admitted to the subsisting bail.

Seven accused persons are facing a four-count charge bordering on sexual molestation, maltreatment, starvation, and negligence.

The case was adjourned to March 3, 2021, for a hearing.

Those facing trial include the school’s principal, Mrs. Ndidi Solomon, Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, and Joseph Ikenna.

Two minors, Shallom Ibukun and Ola Feyesetan were also among those brought to court.