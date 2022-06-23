Same Faith Ticket: Kumuyi Asks Politicians To Consult Widely

Revered cleric William Kumuyi has urged politicians to consult widely and consider the interest of Nigerians before picking running mates of the same faith.

The Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry made the call when he addressed journalists after a visit to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State.

“The political officers should look at the heartbeat of the country and they should look at the desires of the people,” he said after the Wednesday visit.

“They are not there for themselves. They are there for us. Let them ask and make their research about what the country wants.

“They should ask and make their research on what the country wants, what the people want. If they listen to the people at this time, we will be confident that they will listen to us when they get there.”

Pastor Kumuyi, who also spoke about security issues in Nigeria, commended officers for putting their lives on the line. He, however, said there is room for improvement.

“In every area of life, I will say there’s room for improvement,” he said. “I want to credit the officers who are putting their lives on the line to secure the whole country.”