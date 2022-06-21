BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Ministerial List To Senate For Screening

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of seven ministerial nominees.

The nominees are: Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State; Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State; Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State; Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State; Odo Udi – Rivers State.

The Senate has, however, not fixed a date yet for the screening exercise.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Senator Philip Aduda as the new minority leader to fill the vacant seat created by Senator Enyinnaya Abariba’s defection.

Also, the party nominated Senator Chukwuka Utazi as the new senate minority whip.

More to follow…