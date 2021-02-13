After Being Charged For Flouting COVID-19 Rules, Mr Macaroni, Others Granted Bail

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has been granted bail along with some other Lekki toll gate protesters.

Mr. Macaroni earlier on Saturday had been arrested, along with others, by the police for protesting at the toll gate.

The protesters were railing against the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the toll gate, which was symbolic of last October’s #EndSARS protests.

On October 20, military officials opened fire at peaceful protesters gathered at the toll.

Although the Nigerian government and military have denied any wrongdoing, critics say it is premature to reopen the toll gate until all investigations are concluded.

“The Protesters arrested have all been granted bail including Mr Macaroni,” Moe Odele, an #EndSARS lawyer said on Twitter.

She added that all the protesters were charged by the police for breaking COVID-19 gathering limits and disobeying an order not to protest.

They all pleaded ”not guilty”, she said. “One of them is injured and will get medical attention.”