‘Na Military Regime We Dey?’: Mr Macaroni Arrested At Lekki Toll Gate Protest

Popular entertainer and activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, was on Saturday arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The comedian had joined other protesters at the toll gate to oppose the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the facility and hand it over to the Lekki Concession Company

“Na military regime?” Mr Macaroni said after his arrest, on an Instagram Live while in a police van. “If na military, make we know sey na military, so make everybody dey hide.”

His phone and that of other protesters were later seized by the police, ending his Instagram Live session.

The Federal Government on Thursday had warned against violence in the planned protest, going further to urge the organizers to cancel their demonstration.

“At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high. Any resort to violence in the name of #EndSARS will not be tolerated this time,” the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said.

But there is no evidence that the protesters arrested on Saturday were violent.