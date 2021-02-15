Crisis: IGP Deploys Intervention, Stabilisation Team To Oyo State

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State.

This was announced in a statement signed on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

Mba said the teams have been deployed to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the State.

“The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four (4) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, and one (1) operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department.

“The Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the State,” he added.

The Intervention team is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo who is expected to mobilise all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

The Oyo State Government had earlier on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The market was closed after an ethnic clash was recorded on Friday, the government also imposed a curfew on Shasha and the market area.