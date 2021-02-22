Advertisement

Six Mexican Military Personnel Killed In Air Crash

Updated February 22, 2021
View of a Mexican Air Force plane after it crashed near the airport of Xalapa, Veracruz state, Mexico, on February 21, 2021. EDUARDO MURILLO / AFP
View of a Mexican Air Force plane after it crashed near the airport of Xalapa, Veracruz state, Mexico, on February 21, 2021. EDUARDO MURILLO / AFP

 

Six military personnel have died after the airplane they were traveling in crashed on takeoff in eastern Mexico, the defense secretariat said on Sunday.

The Airforce LearJet 45 crashed at around 1545 GMT after taking off from Emiliano Zapata in Veracruz state, the secretariat said in a statement.

The secretariat’s accident investigation commission will join the army and air force to “carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine possible causes,” the statement said.

No details were given about the identity of the military personnel, nor why they were aboard the flight.

“We express our deepest condolences to our comrades in arms,” said the secretariat.



