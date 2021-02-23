Investing More In Young People Will Help Fight Insecurity – Amina Mohammed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina Mohammed has asked the Federal Government to increase investments in young people as a means to tackling insecurity.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Mrs Mohammed noted that young people and Nigerians, in general, should be given something to look forward to in order to make contributions to the growth of the country.

She added that the investment should be in areas such as skills development, education and services that strengthen governance at the local level.