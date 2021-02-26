FG Announces Free Emergency Medical Services Nationwide

The Federal Government says it is set to launch an emergency medical and ambulance service across the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, revealed this during a retreat organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services on the amendment of the 2014 National Health Act.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government is pulling all ambulances together to form the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMAS), which will be launched within the next month.

Dr. Osagie said by dialing the emergency code 112, Nigerians can access emergency ambulance service within minutes, at no cost.