FG Announces Free Emergency Medical Services Nationwide

Channels Television  
Updated February 26, 2021
FILE”The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference in Abuja on the confirmed case of coronavirus on February 28, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

The Federal Government says it is set to launch an emergency medical and ambulance service across the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, revealed this during a retreat organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services on the amendment of the 2014 National Health Act.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government is pulling all ambulances together to form the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMAS), which will be launched within the next month.

Dr. Osagie said by dialing the emergency code 112, Nigerians can access emergency ambulance service within minutes, at no cost.



