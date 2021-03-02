No Date Has Been Fixed For 2021 UTME Registration, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board on Tuesday said no date has been fixed for registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB made the announcement in a Tweet on its official and verified handle @JAMBHQ.

It also advised the public to disregard a fake Twitter account that announced information on the registration date for the examination.

“IMPORTANT NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. This is to inform the general public that no date has been fixed for 2021 UTME registration. Kindly disregard any tweet from a fake account that stated otherwise. The general public will be duly informed when the date is fixed. Thank you,” the examination board said.

JAMB had earlier on Sunday announced that all admissions in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 academic session would end by June 15, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, which reveals that the decision was collectively taken at a virtual meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.