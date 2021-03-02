Six People Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attacks

Six persons have been killed by bandits during fresh village attacks in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State.

This latest killing took place barely 24 hours after attacks by bandits in Zango Kataf and Chikun LGAs left 10 people dead.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami Road in Igabi LGA where one Hussaini Dari was killed and another resident, Dahiru Saidu, was injured.

Aruwan noted that the bandits also attacked Gwada village in the same local government and killed two persons – Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule.

In another incident, he revealed that two residents – Mohammed Suleiman and Yahuza Sale – were killed by bandits during an attack on Ungwan Kure.

The bandits also stormed Amawan Dadi and Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru LGA where they killed one resident.

However, security agencies in Kaduna said several bandits were neutralised by troops during an operation in some communities in Giwa LGA.

According to them, security operatives spotted the bandits with herds of cattle at Yadi village and engaged them in a gun battle, a development that led to the killing of a number of the bandits.

10 Villagers Killed

On Monday, Aruwan gave a breakdown of the 10 people killed during the previous attacks on three villages in Zango Kataf and Chikun LGAs.

He noted that the bandits attacked Kurmin Gandu village in Zango Kataf LGA where five people were killed.

The bandits were also said to have set ablaze 10 houses, two motorcycles, and 50 bags of ginger, while some dry season farmers around the Zango Urban general area lost water pumping machines and other valuables to the attack.

Similarly, the armed men attacked Sabon Gayan and Ungwan Turai villages in Chikun LGA and killed five villagers.

Following the attack, troops of Operation Thunder Strike were deployed to identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area in reaction to reports that several bandits who sustained bullet wounds were taking refuge there.