EndSARS: How Police Tricked Me With DHL Parcel, Petitioner Tells Lagos Panel

More petitioners showed up at the resumed sitting of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters.

One of those who testified was Mrs. Ebere Okpara who narrated how she was lured out of her house to receive a DHL parcel.

She is the second petitioner to tell the panel how police officers apprehend victims under the guise of delivering DHL parcels.

The petitioner, who said she spent 11 days in detention, claimed she was lured, beaten, and locked up as a means to arrest her husband.

The police had claimed that he was a suspect in the investigation of the alleged kidnapper, Chuwkudeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans, a claim the petitioner denies.