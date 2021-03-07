‘A Reliable Deputy’: Buhari Rejoices With Osinbajo At 64

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 64th birthday, describing him as a reliable deputy.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he is proud to have selected Osinbajo as his running mate in 2015.

For President Buhari, Osinbajo is “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.”

“I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“The Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations,” he added.

President Buhari also noted that “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

He wished him many more prosperous years and God’s continued guidance.