Jangebe Abduction: Zamfara Govt Relaxes Curfew On Talata Marafa LGA

The Zamfara State Government has relaxed the dust to dawn curfew imposed on Jangebe town of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commissioner Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said the move is to enable people to carry out their normal legitimate businesses.

He explained the state government decided to relax the curfew following what he described as relative peace that has returned to the once-troubled community.

The Commissioner however noted that the “Jangebe market is to remain closed until when the government is satisfied with the security situation there.”

While advising residents of the area to remain law-abiding, Dosara warned that the “government will not condone any acts of breaching the peace and tranquillity being restored in the state by the present administration.”

According to the commissioner, Governor Bello Matawallen has directed all security forces within and around the town to ensure compliance to this order, adding that they should deal decisively with anyone found disrupting the peace and security in the area.

He explained that the state government “appreciates the endurance, support and cooperation of all the law-abiding people of the area in particular and the state in general.”