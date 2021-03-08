Piers Morgan Tears Into Prince Harry, Meghan Expository Interview

English broadcaster and journalist, Piers Morgan has waded into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s apparent revelatory interview about the royal family, calling it an “absolutely disgraceful betrayal” and “shameful” act

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in an exclusive interview on Sunday night with Oprah Winfrey, had accused the monarchy of racism, while Meghan also revealed she contemplated suicide while at the royal residence,

Piers in a series of tweets was quick to defend the British royal family slamming Harry and Meghan’s alleged accusations.

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

“This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family,” the tweet read in the early hours of Monday

“I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful”

He went further to add that the Duke was trying to make the rest of the world see the Monarchy in a bad light.

“Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy, and hate his country.”

“I suggest everyone waits for the victims of his wife’s rampage to have their say on her outlandish claims before they do so.”

Meghan in the no holds barred interview claimed she was silenced by the Royal family while she was a sturdy proponent for women using their voices

In reaction to these claims, Piers said “I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report.”

I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

“Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her,” he said

“And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital. It’s contemptible.”

Piers’ criticism has seen similar reactions coming from several British media with The Daily Telegraph calling it “enough bombshells to sink a flotilla”, while The Daily Mail tabloid, which has been highly critical of Meghan, quoted royal expert Robert Jobson as saying that the couple were “self-obsessed”.