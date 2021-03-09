Zamfara Govt Secures Release Of 10 Abducted Victims

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has again secured the release of ten kidnapped victims without ransom.

The victims who had been in captivity for over three months and two weeks said they were abducted in the Gwaram community of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

Among them are three men, including the father of one of the abducted Jangebe School Girls, four women and three children.

The commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in the state, Abubakar Dauran, said they were rescued without ransom through the peace initiative of his administration.

He explained that the state government will continue with the peace dialogue, noting it is paving way for lasting peace in the state.