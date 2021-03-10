Minimum Wage: NLC Stages Nationwide Protest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday staged a nationwide protest over proposed amendments to the minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

This protest which is being coordinated from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is said to be holding following attempts by some lawmakers at the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Members of the organised labour from various members organisations arrived at the venue for the take-off of the protest in various states, most bearing placards with different inscriptions.

The National President of Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba while addressing the workers at the Unity Fountain in Abuja stated that the right of Nigerian workers to enjoy the minimum wage which is in line with the International Labour Organisation.

READ ALSO: You Have Two Months To Surrender Your Arms, Zamfara Governor Warns Bandits

He described as shameful, the attempt by some State Governors and members of the National Assembly to short-change the workers.

Wabba says the Bill being sponsored by Garba Datti Muhammad ( APC: Kaduna) to amend the minimum wage law must be resisted.

According to him, such an amendment will leave the Nigerian workers at the mercies of State governors whom he says will be paying workers whatever the decision.

The NLC Chairman says rather than seek to reduce the salaries of civil servants, the salaries of political officers including that of the legislators be cut down.

NLC and its affiliates on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of a bill that would remove the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

Two weeks ago, the House of Representatives introduced the bill which according to the sponsor, Hon. Garba Mohammed would allow both the Federal and state governments to freely negotiate a minimum wage with their workers in line with the nation’s federal system, a move which the protesting workers say does not work in their favour.