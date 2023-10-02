Organised Labour, FG Meet Again Amid Looming Strike

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are currently at the Presidential Villa for another meeting with a Federal Government delegation amid an impending strike by the organised labour.

The meeting is yet to commence as the Federal Government delegation is said to be deliberating among themselves as of 6:33 pm before engaging the organised labour leadership.

The meeting which will be the second in the last 24 hours is a last minute bid by the Federal Government to end the planned strike tomorrow by the organised labour.

They had declared an indefinite strike with effect from Tuesday in protest of alleged failure of the FG to provide palliatives for workers following fuel subsidy removal.

Following yesterday’s meeting, the Federal Government expressed hope of the organised labour suspending its planned indefinite strike.

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC Will Consider N35,000 Extra Pay, Other Offers – FG

It said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will consider the government’s offers, including a N35,000 pay increase for all “treasury-paid” federal workers.

Earlier on Sunday, President Bola Tinubu, in his Independence Day speech, announced a N25,000 pay bump which he said would apply to “low-grade” workers only as a means of cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above,” a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said.

Sunday’s meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour which was cirtual, was chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazak Abdulrahman; and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also in attendance.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Deputy President, TUC; Dr Tommy Etim Okon; NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja; and TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.