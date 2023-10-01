[UPDATED] Strike: NLC, TUC Will Consider N35,000 Extra Pay, Other Offers – FG

The Federal Government is hopeful of the organised labour suspending its planned indefinite strike, saying the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will consider the government’s offers, including a N35,000 pay increase for all “treasury-paid” federal workers.
This was one of the highlights of the hours-long meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions in Abuja on Sunday.
Earlier, President Bola Tinubu, in his Independence Day speech, announced a N25,000 pay bump which he said would apply to “low-grade” workers only as a means of cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies.
“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above,” a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said.
The virtual meeting was chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazak Abdulrahman; and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also in attendance.
The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Deputy President, TUC; Dr Tommy Etim Okon; NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja; and TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.
Others present included the information minister, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.
Also in attendance were the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.
See the full statement below:
PRESS STATEMENT ON THE MEETING BETWEEN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND LEADERSHIP OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC), AND TRADE UNION CONGRESS (TUC).
The Federal Government, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to address the dispute arising from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
The parties noted the following:
i) The Federal Government has announced N35,000 only as provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months following further consultation with President Bola Tinubu.
ii) The Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.
iii) The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.
iv) VAT on diesel will be waived for the next 6 months.
v) The Federal Government will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023.
MEETING HIGHLIGHTS:
In light of the discussions held during the meeting, the following were the major highlights:
i) The Federal Government urged the Labour unions not to embark on strike action as the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work.
ii) Labour Unions made case for higher wage award.
iii) A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.
iv) The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently.
v.) NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.
Mallam Mohammed Idris
Minister of Information and National Orientation
October 1, 2023