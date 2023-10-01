[UPDATED] Strike: NLC, TUC Will Consider N35,000 Extra Pay, Other Offers – FG

The Federal Government is hopeful of the organised labour suspending its planned indefinite strike, saying the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will consider the government’s offers, including a N35,000 pay increase for all “treasury-paid” federal workers.

This was one of the highlights of the hours-long meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions in Abuja on Sunday.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu, in his Independence Day speech, announced a N25,000 pay bump which he said would apply to “low-grade” workers only as a means of cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above,” a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said.

READ ALSO: Five Dead In Delta Tanker Explosion – Police

The virtual meeting was chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazak Abdulrahman; and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also in attendance.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Deputy President, TUC; Dr Tommy Etim Okon; NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja; and TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

Others present included the information minister, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

See the full statement below: