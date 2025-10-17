VIDEO: Tinubu Discovered Cancer Holding Nigeria Hostage, His Policies Made Country Rich Again — Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, says that the policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu have made Nigeria “rich again”.

According to Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Tinubu met a Nigeria that was almost drowning in 2023, but discovered the “cancer” that held the country down and took bold decisions as a bold leader.

“Since 2023, the Asiwaju government came into office, and he met a Nigeria that was almost drowning, and what was required was a bold leader who would be able to make decisions,” he said at the APC Governors’ Forum stakeholders meeting on Friday.

“And he discovered the cancer that held Nigeria hostage, and he took that bold decision of removing the fuel subsidy, of unifying the exchange rate, of rolling out so many reforms, and the fiscal policies that made Nigeria, which was almost broke, gradually now becoming rich again,” the governor added.

He noted that though Nigerians faced “extreme hardship” when the policies, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, were introduced, “there is a jubilation everywhere”.

Watch the video below: