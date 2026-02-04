Four Out Of Every 10 Cancer Cases Are Preventable – WHO

A global analysis released this week by the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that up to four in every ten new cancer cases could be prevented through changes in behaviour, stronger policies, and public health action.

The findings, published to coincide with World Cancer Day on February 4, 2026, draw on a Nature Medicine study that analysed data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types.

According to the report, about 37% of the 18.7 million new cancer cases in 2022 were linked to modifiable risk factors such as tobacco use, infections, and lifestyle exposures.

“The science is clear,” said Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director of Environment, Climate Change and Health. “A large portion of cancers — particularly those related to tobacco, infections and unhealthy environments — are not inevitable. They are preventable.”

Tobacco remains the single largest preventable cause of cancer, accounting for roughly 15% of new cases globally, the report shows. Other major contributors include infectious agents such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and Helicobacter pylori, which together make up about 10% of cases.

“Smoking and infection-associated cancers continue to take an enormous toll,” said Dr Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of WHO. “Effective prevention is not only possible — it must be prioritised.”

Vaccines, Behaviour Change and Policy Action

One of the starkest examples of preventable disease highlighted in the research is cervical cancer, which is overwhelmingly caused by HPV — a virus for which safe vaccines exist. Similarly, cancers linked to H. pylori infection, which can be treated or prevented through improved sanitation and medical screening, were also prominent.

“We are at a moment where public health interventions — such as HPV vaccination, tobacco control measures, and healthier environmental policies — could save millions of lives,” Dr Weiderpass said.

The WHO analysis also found significant differences in preventable cancer burdens between regions and sexes:

In men, about 45% of cancers were attributable to modifiable factors.

In women, the figure was lower, at around 30%.

Regional estimates varied widely, with areas such as East Asia, Latin America, North Africa and West Asia showing different patterns of preventable risk exposure.

“These differences reflect variation in lifestyles, environmental exposures, and access to preventive care,” said Dr Neira. “This is why tailored, locally relevant strategies are essential.”

Prevention as a Global Priority

The WHO is urging governments and health systems worldwide to scale up proven interventions — from tobacco taxation and public smoking bans to vaccinations and air quality improvements.

“We must shift the focus upstream,” said Dr Neira. “Investing in prevention not only saves lives but reduces long-term health costs and strengthens resilient health systems.”

The WHO study underscores that while cancer remains a major global health challenge, a substantial share of the disease burden — nearly 4 in every 10 cases — could be averted with strategic public health action, political will, and community engagement.