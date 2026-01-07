How A Cancer Awareness Ride Left Me With 25 Stitches — Campaigner

Health and fitness entrepreneur, Chienyenwa Amadi, says that on her journey for ‘A Ride for a Life’, she had an accident that led to her getting 25 stitches on two fingers.

Amadi said this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

“Three days into my journey, I had a little incident in Burkina Faso. My box fell out, ran under my tyre, and it threw me off. I had an injury that required 10 stitches on one finger and 15 stitches on the other one, and my nails were pulled off.”

The female biker, popularly known as Chibeda, embarked on a journey from Nigeria to Europe and back to Nigeria on a motorbike to raise awareness and funds for cancer warriors struggling with the cost of treatment.

Amadi said that despite the accident, she didn’t want to give up because there are so many depending on her, and she couldn’t afford to fail.

She explained that when the doctor finished attending to her, he told her she couldn’t leave.

“I told him you are joking, wrap up my finger. I need to get back on the road, and then he said the least he can do is give two weeks’ rest. I said, ‘No, just clean it, give me medication, and I will be on the road’.

“So he wrapped up my finger and told me to give it seven days, but on the fourth day, I was back on the road because I needed to get somewhere, give somebody hope, and let them know that this journey is not something to be done in silence. You need to speak up, and I’m giving them the voice by using my platform to give them the voice. ”

The biker said she has seen a lot of cancer patients fight in silence because of the stigma attached to the disease.

“They don’t want to speak up about it, and I needed to shine a light at that moment, give them a voice so that they are not alone, and they can do this with family and everyone. So that is why I embarked on this journey,” she said.