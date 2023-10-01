Five Dead In Delta Tanker Explosion – Police

The Delta State Police Command says five persons died with properties including eight buses, two tankers, five trailers, two cars, and one motorcycle burnt completely in an early Sunday inferno.

Sunday’s incident happened after a tanker laden with PMS – driving towards Benin along Warri-Benin Road – fell with its content spilling into the nearby swamp.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman Bright Edafe disclosed that the spillage attracted youths who started scooping the fuel into jerry cans and other containers. While they were at it, he said an explosion erupted and the fire engulfed the area.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has sent his condolences to the families of victims who got burnt in the explosion.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Governor Sheriff commiserated with the victims’ families on the sad incident. He disclosed that the State has reached out to help the victims.

Governor Oborevwori blamed the unfortunate incident on the poor state of federal roads, once again calling on the Federal Government to expedite action in reconstructing failed portions of the road.