CDS Irabor Charges Troops To End North-East Insurgency

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor on Saturday conveyed the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to Operation Lafiya Dole Troops to rid the Nigerian territory of insurgency.

The CDS was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, Airforce Chief, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo service chiefs on their second group visit to Maiduguri since their appointment in January.

During the visit, they received a briefing from the Theatre Commander Operation, Lafiya Dole, and other Commanders of various sectors of the Theatre.

General Irabor commended the troops for their combat efforts despite setbacks while charging them to keep the faith and bring an end to the insurgency in the region.

Irabor told journalists in Maiduguri that despite operational setbacks, the military high command would stop at nothing to keep the fighting troops motivated and battle-ready.

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Farouk Yahaya thanked the Defense Chief and his team for the value their knowledge of the terrain is adding to the war.