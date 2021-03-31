Why I Sacked Rivers Commissioner For Environment – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has explained why he sacked the State Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno.

The governor while addressing journalists at the signing of contracts for the construction of phase one of the Trans-Kalabari road and the second phase of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono road at the Government House on Wednesday said the sacked commissioner violated the ethics of public service.

Wike said the Tamuno independently wrote to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited to stop work at the various construction sites in the state.

“I sacked the Commissioner yesterday, why? Because I saw sabotage. I don’t know how a Commissioner can write to a company to stop work without my approval. That Julius Berger should stop construction in the entire state. I have never seen something like that,” the governor lamented.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment was sacked on Tuesday with a directive to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, with no reason given initially.