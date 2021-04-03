Nigerian Lawmaker, Son And Two Others Die In Auto Crash

A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala, is dead.

Maitala died in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road on Friday night while he was on his way to Jos, Plateau State.

He died alongside his son, driver, and security aide, who were all in the vehicle.

Until his death, Maitala represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase in reaction expressed shock and sadness over the death of his colleague.

Wase in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma on Saturday said late Maitala was a hardworking, dedicated, and honest politician who died when his services were needed the most.

“I am deeply saddened as I join the people of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and the entire Plateau State to mourn the loss of our brother and colleague, Hon. Haruna Maitala.

“We have lost one of our illustrious sons, a loving father, a man of peace filled with wisdom and honesty.

“We cannot question the Almighty Allah over what has happened, so I urge members of his family and his constituents to take heart and consider the death of Hon. Maitala as part of Allah’s Decree,” he said.

His death comes barely a month after another lawmaker, Yuguda Killa from Jigawa State, passed on.