EFCC Invites Okorocha For Questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha for questioning.

Although the details of the invitation were yet unknown, Mr. Okorocha, a serving Senator, was still with the EFCC as of Tuesday evening, sources said.

Okorocha had reportedly refused to honour previous invitations from the anti-graft commission.

He was arrested at about 4pm at his Unity House private office in Abuja after a five-hour standoff with EFCC operatives who trailed him to the location.

In February, Mr. Okorocha was invited for questioning by the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Nasiru Mohammed.

The police said the Senator’s invitation was prompted by his alleged involvement in gaining forceful entry into a property confiscated by the State Government.

In March, the Imo State Government, through the Imo State Housing Corporation, revoked 50 plots of land allegedly belonging to Okorocha’s elder sister, Geraldine Obinali.

‘Just For Clarification’

A spokesman for Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, later appeared to confirm, via a statement, that his principal was with the EFCC.

“We have been inundated with calls by Media Houses and Concerned Nigerians and beyond, trying to Confirm the reported invitation of Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, later today, being April 13, 2021,” Mr. Onwuemeodo.

He said the Senator had been invited to clarify issues currently in court.

“The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019,” the statement said. “And shortly after his exit as governor, Imo State Government wrote Petitions upon Petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pendent in various Courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would Continue with the Cases already in Courts.

“But to us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding Citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts. EFCC is not a slaughterhouse, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.

“We have no reason to complain about the invitation of today, which Okorocha honoured as patriotic and responsible Nigerian.

“Like we stated earlier, the Commission didn’t invite Okorocha today, for the first time.”