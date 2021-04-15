Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates ‘Red Line’ Rail To Commute At Least 1m Lagosians Daily

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday flagged off the ‘red line’ rail project which, when completed, has the capacity to commute at least one million persons daily.

During the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction, the governor explained that the 37-km Rail Mass Transit will traverse from Agbado to Marina, noting that it would become operational by the last quarter of 2022.

“Since efficient transportation is the backbone of any economy, we are happy to be committing this investment in our transport infrastructure, so that our people can meet their daily targets and aspirations,” the governor said during the event held at the proposed site of the Ikeja Train Station.

“This all-important transport project we are all gathered to witness today represents a major step in this direction.”

The rail corridor will be constructed in three phases, the first – Agbado-Iddo – will be completed in two years and will share the track with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project up to Ebute – Metta.

It will also have a dedicated track from Ebute-Metta to Oyingbo and reduce travel time from about two and a half hours to just 35 minutes. The passenger capacity of the first phase is 500,000 per day, according to a statement by the Lagos State Government.

At the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu also presented cheques to property owners affected by the right-of-way and described the project as part of his government’s effort to deliver quality infrastructure for the transport system.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.