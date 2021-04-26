Advertisement

UEFA To Probe Ibrahimovic’s Alleged Betting Company Investment

Channels Television  
Updated April 26, 2021
File photo: AC Milan’s Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts as he opens the scoring during the Italian serie A football match Napoli vs AC Milan on November 22, 2020 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

 

 

UEFA announced on Monday it investigate Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s alleged involvement in a betting company.

The 39-year-old Sweden forward, who signed a new one-year deal with AC Milan last week, has invested in Malta-based site Bethard according to newspaper Aftonbladet.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” the body said.

READ ALSO: France To Impose Quarantine On Arrivals From Four Countries

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” it added.

Last April, the Swedish publication claimed Ibrahimovic risked punishment for his stake, which contravenes UEFA and FIFA’s rules.

AFP



More on Sports

Iheanacho’s Wonder Strike Secures Win For Leicester Over Crystal Palace

Chelsea’s Tuchel Criticises Champions League Reforms

Who Said What In Sport This Weekend

Rivers Angels Win Seventh Nigerian Women’s Premier League Title

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV