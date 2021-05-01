There Is Glass Ceiling In Canada, None In Nigeria – Fayemi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Saturday suggested that Nigerians who leave the country for countries like Canada will eventually hit a glass ceiling.

The Governor made the remark during his appearance on The Platform, a televised event hosted by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade and which seeks to spark conversations that can aid national development.

“Far from it for me to discourage anyone who wants to leave in search of greener pastures, education,” Dr. Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said. “I left for 15 years to work and study and came back.”

However, he said young Nigerians should not succumb to despondency over the current state of the country.

READ ALSO: Residents Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Protest Incessant Abductions

“There’s a lot to hail in this country, there’s a lot to frustrate,” he said. “There’s a lot to make you want to give up and pick that visa and go to Canada. I know it’s a popular destination, Canada.

“But you know what, there is also a glass ceiling in Canada. When you get to the top of it, you will now discover that there is a glass ceiling in Canada. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling. Let’s all work towards making it a better place.”