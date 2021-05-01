We Will Continue To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday said the government will continue to prioritise the welfare of workers across the country.

The speaker made the comment through a Workers’ Day statement signed by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi.

According to the statement, Gbajabiamila “paid glowing tributes to Nigerian workers on this year’s Workers’ Day.”

READ ALSO: There Is Glass Ceiling In Canada, None In Nigeria – Fayemi

The speaker acknowledged that Nigerian workers are worthy of being celebrated as the Nigerian system remains stable due to their dedication and sacrifices.

“The Speaker was particularly elated by the resilience of Nigerian workers, whom he described as the bedrock of the society,” the statement added.

“He said the 9th House of Representatives remains committed to improving the working conditions of workers through legislative interventions.

“The speaker called on workers to continue to give their best to the country, even as government must keep its side of the bargain to the workers.”