Slavia Prague Win Third Consecutive Czech Title

Updated May 2, 2021
Slavia Prague clinched their third straight Czech league title on Sunday after securing an unbeatable lead at the top of the table with four games to go.

Slavia were assured of the championship when their arch-rivals Sparta Prague were held to a draw in their game on Sunday.

Unbeaten in 42 consecutive league games, Slavia won the seventh title since the Czech championship was founded following the Czech Republic’s split with Slovakia in 1993.

The Prague-based team reached the Europa League quarter-finals this season and bowed out after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal last month.

Slavia’s defender Ondrej Kudela made headlines worldwide earlier after receiving a 10-match ban from UEFA following alleged racist abuse aimed at Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in the last-16 phase.

