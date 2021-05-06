Working Together, Nigeria Will Realise Its True Potentials – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is confident that Nigeria will overcome its diverse challenges and realise its potentials.

He believes this can be achieved if people who share progressive views continue to work together in the interest of the country.

Professor Osinbajo made the remarks on Wednesday when he received members of a South West Think-Tank, known as IMODOYE (knowledge is valuable), led by a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I am very hopeful that this country will truly realise its potentials and I believe that all of us working together can make that happen; if the progressive ideas are put forward and we focus, then this country indeed will work,” he said.

The Vice President added, “The country is ours; we should make it happen, there will be many challenges, but I think that we must be prepared to face it until progressive views of improved welfare for the citizens that we represent, eventually prevail.”

He highlighted the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to address some of the challenges confronting Nigerians.

Professor Osinbajo noted that the best way out of the country’s present situation was to have a massive plan for investment.

“That is really how to create opportunities for jobs, which is what we are hoping to achieve with the Economic Sustainability Plan, creating opportunities through the solar investments with five million connections, the Farms for Jobs Project and the Social Housing Scheme,” he added.

The Vice President reiterated that the welfare of the people and the progress of the country have always been and would remain the priority of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the present administration.

In his remarks, Daniel said the visit was to identify with and support the cause of the Vice President whom he described as “intelligent, hardworking, articulate” and a very proud son of the south-west region.

“We want to let you know that you are appreciated, we are proud of you and the work that you are doing, we know it is not an easy job.

“We also want to let you know that we want to join you in nation-building, if there is anything, any assignment you want us to undertake, we are at your service, that is why we are here,” he said.