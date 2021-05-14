Advertisement
Murdered Akwa Ibom Jobseeker Iniobong Umoren Buried In Hometown
The remains of Iniobong Umoren were on Friday buried in her hometown, Nung Ita in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
Ms Umoren, an orphan and 26-year-old graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, was murdered while seeking employment in Uyo.
The police have arrested a suspect, Uduak Akpan, who confessed to the crime, although he claims it was in self-defence.
Ms Umoren was also physically and sexually assaulted, the Akwa Ibom police have said.
Mr Akpan had invited Ms Umoren for a job interview at Airport Road, Ibiaku junction on April 29 where he apparently carried out the atrocities.
Her corpse was found 48 hours after she went missing, largely as a result of calls made on social media by her friend Uduak Umoh.
The police have described Mr Akpan as a “confessed serial rapist”.
However journalist David Hundeyin, in an investigative report published on Tuesday, has suggested that Mr Akpan may not have been acting alone.