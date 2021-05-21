Governor Bello Mourns COAS, Says Ibrahim’s Death Is Shocking

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has mourned the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, describing his death as shocking.

Attahiru and seven top military officers were killed on Friday when a military Beechcraft 350 aircraft crashed at the Kaduna International Airport.

Reacting, Governor Bello described the death of the COAS as a “colossal loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time when the country was confronting numerous insecurity challenges in different parts of the country.”

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, the governor said the ill-fated plane crash while on an official assignment to Kaduna.

While commiserating with the family, friends and associates of the late COAS, Bello described “Lt. General Attahiru as a hero who gave his all to the service of his fatherland and similarly died while attending to his duties.”

He also extended his condolences to the families of the COAS’ aides and entourage who also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Bello also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of one of his service chiefs, stating that he would be dearly missed.

He also condoled with the Nigeria Army over the loss of the COAS and others who died alongside him while praying for the repose of their souls.

Attahiru was appointed Chief of Army Staff on January 26, 2021. Born on 10th August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, he graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy.