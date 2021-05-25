Two Suspects Linked To Attacks On Prison, Police HQ In Imo Killed

Two suspects believed to have masterminded the attacks on the Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Imo State have died of gunshot wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the death of the suspects in a statement on Tuesday.

He identified the suspects as Unchenna Elendu and Elu Osinachi of Umukusu Ocha and Umuobube Awara areas of the state.

Elkana noted that the feat was recorded on Monday following a well-coordinated operation conducted at Ocha community in Awara in Ohaji/Bema Local Government Area of Imo.

He explained that the operation was in response to the mandate given to the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Abutu Yaro, by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to ensure that the hoodlums who attacked the command headquarters and correctional centre were apprehended.

The command spokesman noted that the suspects were engaged in a gun battle that lasted for about two hours, saying they were fatally injured.

He added, “The two suspects were taken to hospital for medical examination. The doctor on duty confirmed Uchenna dead on arrival while Osinachi Elu who was in coma, was subsequently confirmed dead.”

According to him, the police recovered an Ak-47 rifle with breach number 11654 and a cache of live ammunition from the suspects.

Also recovered were a number of expanded ammunition, matchets, and charms tied around the waists of the suspects.

Elkana assured the residents of the state that the operation would be sustained until all the perpetrators of the attacks were brought to justice.

The police command headquarters and the Owerri Custodial Centre, both in the state capital, were attacked on April 5.

Authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) put the figure of inmates who fled the correctional facility after the attack at 1,844.

They, however, noted that six of the fleeing inmates voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 others refused to escape from custody.

The incident was condemned by the Federal Government and the state government, as well as various individuals and groups in the country.