Buhari Meets With INEC Chairman, Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Professor Yakubu was joined by five INEC commissioners at the meeting, which held at the First Lady’s conference room at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting may be connected to the recent attacks on INEC facilities across the country.

On May 27, Professor Yakubu said its offices and facilities have been attacked 41 times within the last two years.

However, in the last four weeks, 11 offices of the commission have been either set ablaze or vandalized, according to the INEC chief.

On Monday, the election agency vowed to conduct the Anambra governorship election, which is scheduled to hold on November 6, despite increasing levels of insecurity across the country.

See more photos from the briefing below: