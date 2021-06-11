Nigeria And Twitter Need Each Other – Senate President

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has called for a resolution of the disagreement between Twitter and the Federal Government, stressing that Nigeria and the social media platform need each other.

Lawan said this during a press conference on Friday in Abuja following the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria,” he said, one week after the suspension which has triggered an outcry in the country.

He welcomed the idea of a dialogue between the Nigerian government and the microblogging site, saying the Senate has been criticised for not coming out with a position on the ban.

“Many Nigerians are opposing the ban which has been condemned by foreign governments and international organisations,” the lawmaker added.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had last week announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while announcing the suspension cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

Following the announcement, telecom operators in Nigeria blocked the microblogging site Twitter, making users unable to have access to the website.

To this effect, some navigated the hurdle using Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

Meanwhile, Senator Lawan has assured that the ongoing constitution amendment will not be a jamboree.

He maintained that the National Assembly is genuine in its intention to amend a constitution to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.