Zamfara Governor Suspends Emir Of Zurmi

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the suspension of Emir of Zurmi, Atiku Abubakar Muhammad.

This follows the killings in Kadawa village and allegations levelled against the Emir.

Protesters, earlier in May burnt a section of the palace of the Emir of Zurmi, lamenting that security agents and the Emir, Atiku Abubakar, were not doing enough to protect them from incessant bandit attacks in the area.

The state governor in the statement announcing the suspension of the Emir added that Alhaji Bello Suleiman (Bunun Kanwa) is to take charge of the Affairs of the Emirate immediately.

The statement was signed on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe.

Also, a Committee has been set up to investigate allegations made against the suspended Emir, on his involvement in the escalating rate of banditry attacks in the Emirate.

Those in the committee include Former Deputy Governor Ibrahim Wakkala (Chairman); Former Deputy Governor, Mukhtar Ahmad Anka; Zamfara State House Leader, Faruku Musa Dosara, among others.

The Committee is given three weeks within which to complete its assignment and submit a report.