Nasarawa NLC Declares Indefinite Strike

The Organised Labour in Nasarawa State has declared an indefinite strike to begin Tuesday, June 15.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Yusuf Iya made the announcement on Tuesday at the Labour House in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the decision to embark on the indefinite strike was reached after a meeting of the state executive council held on Tuesday.

The labour unions are demanding implementation of promotions which they say have lingered for over a decade, implementation of annual increments, training among others.

“You would recall that after the 21-day and seven-day ultimatums we issued elapsed on Wednesday, June 9 2021 and we are supposed to commence three days warning strike, but stayed action due to the intervention of the traditional rulers.

“In view of that, the Organised Labour held an emergency meeting today Monday, 14th June 2021 and resolved that, since all the necessary protocols were followed in order to pursue our legitimate demands from the government to see the need to pay the last tranche of August 2016, implement our promotions of over a decade and conclude the national minimum wage negotiation, but which turns futile,” Iya said while addressing journalists on Tuesday.

The Organize Labour therefore enjoined all workers to proceed on indefinite strike action as from Tuesday 15th June, 2021 immediately until an amicable resolution is reached with the Government on our demands”

The state governor Abdullahi Sule in reaction said he is willing to pay all legitimate remunerations once the state financial capacity improves.

The governor made the remarks when he received his coordinators recently at the government house.

He said,” As long as we have the money, without being asked, we will address it and pay”

“All my life, I have been promoted. I went through promotion from a simple Engineer, to Engineer I, Engineer II, to Senior Engineer, Principal Engineer, to Assist Engineer, Engineer and then I became Managing Director.

“How could I then deny any worker the right to be promoted?”