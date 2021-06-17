Gunmen Kidnap Four Chinese Rail Workers, Kill Police Officer In Ogun

Four Chinese railway workers working on the Lagos-Ibadan railway have been kidnapped.

A police officer attached to them was also killed during the attack which was carried out on Wednesday around Kila, a village between Ogun and Oyo states.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen were dressed in black kaftan when they stormed the site of the rail project at Adeaga/Alaagba and killed the policeman while struggling to abduct the Chinese workers.

They were reported to have laid an ambush in the surrounding forest for the expatriates.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the victims were ambushed around the area by eight gunmen.

He added that the tactical team of the command has been mobilised to ensure the rescue of the abducted victims

“The gunmen numbering about eight were said to have invaded Adeaga/Alaagba village, near Kila, in Odeda local government area of the state,” the police spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said until the arrest of the perpetrators nobody can ascertain the identities of the victims.

He, however, promised that the kidnapper would be hunted and brought to justice, to serve as a deterrent to others.