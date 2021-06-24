Advertisement

INEC Worried Over Staff Safety Ahead CVR Exercise

Channels Television  
Updated June 24, 2021
A file photo of INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

 

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has raised concern about the safety of staff and equipment of the commission ahead of the commencement of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, next week.    

Yakubu disclosed this during a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said the commission will now embark on the registration in phases, with the online portal opening on June 28th, followed by scheduled appointments with those who have concluded their online process before the physical capturing of prospective voters.

INEC plans to deploy 5,346 staff and equipment to various centers across the country for the exercise.



More on Politics

Security Architecture: FG Will Copy Our Ideas When We Are Through – Makinde

Delta PDP Suspends Nwaoboshi For Anti-Party Activities

Obaseki Asks LGs To Submit Nominees To Join Cabinet

Falana Faults FG, Says Decision To Meet With Twitter Should Have Come Earlier

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV