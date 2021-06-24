INEC Worried Over Staff Safety Ahead CVR Exercise

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has raised concern about the safety of staff and equipment of the commission ahead of the commencement of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, next week.

Yakubu disclosed this during a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said the commission will now embark on the registration in phases, with the online portal opening on June 28th, followed by scheduled appointments with those who have concluded their online process before the physical capturing of prospective voters.

INEC plans to deploy 5,346 staff and equipment to various centers across the country for the exercise.