Reps Confirm Army Chief’s Appointment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major-General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff.

The Senate had confirmed his appointment on June 22.

Major-General Yahaya was appointed by President Muhamamdu Buhari on May 27, days after the immediate past army chief, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru died in a Kaduna air-crash along with 10 others.

The serving army chief resumed office on May 28.

He has reiterated the army’s resolve to end insurgency in the North-East and other security threats across the country.

“We want to conclude this operation in the North-East,” Major-General Yahaya said on Saturday, “so that we can do other things; and that is the drive now.”